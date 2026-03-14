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Brandon Lowe News: Returning to lineup Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2026 at 8:10am

Lowe (back) is starting at second base and batting second in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles.

Lowe has been out of the lineup since being scratched from Wednesday's game due to lower-body tightness, but the veteran second baseman has been cleared to return for Saturday's contest. The 2026 season will be his first with the Pirates after he was traded by the Rays in December in a three-team deal that also included the Astros. Lowe slashed .256/.307/.477 with three steals (on five attempts), 31 home runs and 83 RBI across 553 plate appearances in 2025.

Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates
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