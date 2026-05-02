Brandon Lowe News: Scores three runs
Lowe went 1-for-1 with four walks, one RBI and three runs scored Saturday against the Reds.
The Pirates walked 11 times as a team Saturday, with Lowe leading the way by drawing four free passes. He also delivered an RBI single in the first frame, and he was ultimately pulled in the seventh inning thanks to a nine-run lead. Lowe has at least one hit in four of his last five games, going 5-for-16 with two RBI and four runs scored in that span.
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