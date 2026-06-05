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Brandon Lowe News: Scores twice in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

Lowe went 2-for-5 with two doubles and two runs scored Thursday against the Astros.

Lowe ignited a Pirates rally with each of his doubles and came around to score on each occasion. That marked his first multi-hit game in his last seven starts, though he's still been plenty productive of late. Across his last 10 games, Lowe has two homers, eight RBI and 10 runs scored. He's maintained a .873 OPS across 57 games this season, his highest mark since 2020.

Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates
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