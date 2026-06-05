Brandon Lowe News: Scores twice in win
Lowe went 2-for-5 with two doubles and two runs scored Thursday against the Astros.
Lowe ignited a Pirates rally with each of his doubles and came around to score on each occasion. That marked his first multi-hit game in his last seven starts, though he's still been plenty productive of late. Across his last 10 games, Lowe has two homers, eight RBI and 10 runs scored. He's maintained a .873 OPS across 57 games this season, his highest mark since 2020.
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