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Brandon Lowe News: Sitting against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Lowe is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cubs.

With left-hander Shota Imanaga on the mound for the Cubs, Lowe will take a seat. Nick Gonzales is getting the start at second base and batting fifth for Pittsburgh. Lowe is slashing .220/.333/.488 with three home runs, four RBI, four runs scored and a 7:10 BB:K across 48 trips to the plate but is batting just .130 with a .405 OPS over the last seven days.

Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates
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