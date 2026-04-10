Brandon Lowe News: Sitting against lefty

Lowe is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cubs.

With left-hander Shota Imanaga on the mound for the Cubs, Lowe will take a seat. Nick Gonzales is getting the start at second base and batting fifth for Pittsburgh. Lowe is slashing .220/.333/.488 with three home runs, four RBI, four runs scored and a 7:10 BB:K across 48 trips to the plate but is batting just .130 with a .405 OPS over the last seven days.