Brandon Lowe News: Slugs eighth homer

Lowe went 2-for-5 with a solo home run Thursday against the Cardinals.

Lowe briefly pulled the Pirates to within one run in the seventh inning with his eighth home run of the season. That marked his first long ball since April 14, a span of 11 starts. After a hot start to the season, Lowe is hitting only .235 with one home run, five RBI and five runs scored across his last 12 games.