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Brandon Lowe News: Taking seat in series finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Lowe is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.

With the Rays sending a lefty (Shane McClanahan) to the bump and playing a day game after Saturday's 13-inning affair, Lowe will receive just his third day off of the season. Nick Gonzales will replace Lowe at the keystone and will bat second.

Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates
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