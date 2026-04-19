Brandon Lowe News: Taking seat in series finale
Lowe is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.
With the Rays sending a lefty (Shane McClanahan) to the bump and playing a day game after Saturday's 13-inning affair, Lowe will receive just his third day off of the season. Nick Gonzales will replace Lowe at the keystone and will bat second.
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