Brandon Lowe News: Two homers, five RBI in loss Sunday
Lowe went 2-for-4 with two home runs, five RBI, a walk and two runs scored in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Cubs.
With the wind blowing out at Wrigley Field on Sunday, the Pirates and Cubs combined for five home runs. Lowe walked in the first inning before taking Jameson Taillon deep for a grand slam in the second. He later tagged Taillon again for a solo shot in the fifth. Lowe entered Sunday with just one extra-base hit and zero RBI in April, so this was a much-needed slump-busting performance for the second baseman. Lowe is slashing .245/.373/.592 with five home runs, nine RBI, seven runs scored and a 10:13 BB:K across 59 plate appearances.
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