Brandon Lowe News: Walks off Tigers

Lowe went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and two runs scored Wednesday against the Tigers.

Lowe capped a dramatic win for Pittsburgh on Wednesday, blasting a walk-off home run against Kenley Jansen in the ninth inning. That marked his fourth long ball of August, though he's also struck out at a 38.2 percent clip while hitting just .229 across 18 games. Lowe now has 27 homers on the season and has also reached 80 RBI for the second consecutive campaign.