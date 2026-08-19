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Brandon Lowe News: Walks off Tigers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Lowe went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and two runs scored Wednesday against the Tigers.

Lowe capped a dramatic win for Pittsburgh on Wednesday, blasting a walk-off home run against Kenley Jansen in the ninth inning. That marked his fourth long ball of August, though he's also struck out at a 38.2 percent clip while hitting just .229 across 18 games. Lowe now has 27 homers on the season and has also reached 80 RBI for the second consecutive campaign.

Brandon Lowe
Pittsburgh Pirates
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