Brandon Marsh Injury: Absent from Saturday's lineup
Marsh (elbow) is not in the Phillies' starting lineup against the Marlins on Saturday.
Marsh is dealing with a bruised right elbow that he picked up during Friday's game against Miami. The injury will keep him out of the lineup for Saturday's contest, but he could be back in the outfield for Sunday's matinee. Felix Reyes will start in left field Saturday and bat ninth.
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