Brandon Marsh Injury: Bowing out of lineup Wednesday

Marsh (finger) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Phillies will unsurprisingly keep Marsh on the bench for the series finale Wednesday after the outfielder exited Tuesday's 4-3 win in the fourth inning due to a right middle finger sprain, an injury he initially suffered while diving back to first base on a pickoff attempt in the top of the first. Per Paul Casella of MLB.com, Marsh said he plans to wear mitts on both of his hands as a baserunner to guard against future injuries while sliding, but at this point, the Phillies are viewing his sprained finger as a day-to-day concern and not something that will keep him out of the lineup for long. Philadelphia is off Thursday, so Marsh could be ready to start when the team opens up a three-game series with the Dodgers on Friday.