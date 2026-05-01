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Brandon Marsh Injury: Dealing with bruised elbow

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Marsh was removed from Friday's game against the Marlins with a bruised right elbow, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Marsh went 1-for-3 and scored twice before leaving the game in the seventh inning. It doesn't seem like he's going to miss an extended period of time because of his injury, though the Phillies may keep him on the bench for a game or two to allow any lingering soreness to subside.

Brandon Marsh
Philadelphia Phillies
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