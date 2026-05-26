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Brandon Marsh Injury: Exits with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Marsh was removed from Tuesday's game against the Padres with an apparent hand injury, Paul Casella of MLB.com reports.

Marsh's hand seemed to be bothering him after he was picked off at first base in the first inning, and he was eventually taken out of the game in the fourth. The severity of his injury remains unknown, but the Phillies may provide more information in the near future after they've taken a closer look at him. Edmundo Sosa would figure to be next in line to start in the outfield if Marsh has to miss time.

Brandon Marsh
Philadelphia Phillies
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