Brandon Marsh Injury: Getting knee examined
Marsh will have his right knee examined by team doctors after he tweaked it on a play in center field during Wednesday's loss to the Giants, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Marsh is mired in a 0-for-31 slump, but it's evidently the knee that's keeping him out of Thursday's lineup. It's not clear whether the 10-day injured list might be a possibility for the outfielder, but the Phillies should have more on his condition later Thursday. Johan Rojas is starting in center field and batting ninth in Thursday's series finale.
