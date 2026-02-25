Brandon Marsh Injury: Held out with hand injury
Marsh is dealing with hand soreness and is not expected to return to Grapefruit League play until at least next Tuesday, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Marsh jammed the hand into the ground during sliding practice. There don't appear to be any plans to send him for imaging, as the Phillies are simply exercising caution. Marsh is in line to be the Phillies' primary left fielder this season after slashing .280/.342/.443 with 11 home runs over 133 regular-season contests in 2025.
