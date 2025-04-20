Brandon Marsh Injury: Lands on injured list

The Phillies placed Marsh (knee) on the 10-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to April 17, due to a right hamstring strain, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The outfielder sat out the previous three games after tweaking his knee Wednesday against the Giants, but the hamstring issue is what prompted his move to the IL. Marsh is 0-for-31 with 11 strikeouts and five walks in his past 14 contests, and the injury could provide an opportunity to regroup. Johan Rojas should continue to see the bulk of the playing time in center field, though Cal Stevenson was also called up Sunday.