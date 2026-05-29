Brandon Marsh News: Back in lineup Friday
Marsh (finger) is starting in left field and batting seventh against the Dodgers on Friday.
Marsh was held out of Wednesday's lineup against the Padres after spraining his right middle finger during Tuesday's win against San Diego. With an extra day of rest, Marsh is back in action for Friday's series opener and will join Adolis Garcia and Steward Berroa in the outfield. Marsh is slashing .326/.356/.481 with four steals, five home runs and 24 RBI across 194 plate appearances this season.
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