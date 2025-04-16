Brandon Marsh News: Back on bench versus lefty

Marsh is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Though manager Rob Thomson floated the possibility Monday that Marsh could be held out of the lineup for the first three games of the series versus San Francisco, the 27-year-old ended up starting in Tuesday's 6-4 win. He couldn't get off the schneid, however, going 0-for-3 with a sacrifice fly to bring his batting average down to .100 on the season. The left-handed-hitting Marsh will be back on the bench while southpaw Robbie Ray takes the hill for San Francisco, and Marsh could be at risk of losing out on more starts against right-handers as well if he's unable to break out of his funk at the plate in the near future.