Brandon Marsh News: Blasts three-run homer

Marsh went 3-for-5 with a three-run homer and additional run in a 11-6 win over the Nationals on Saturday.

With the Phillies ahead 7-3 in the seventh inning, Marsh put the game out of reach with a three-run shot to right field on the first pitch he saw. It's the first homer of the season for the 27-year-old outfielder who had a productive 2024 season with 16 homers, 60 RBI and a .747 OPS over 418 at-bats.