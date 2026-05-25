Brandon Marsh News: Goes yard in win
Marsh went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 3-0 win over the Padres.
Marsh extended the Phillies' lead with a line-drive, two-run smash over the right-field fence in the top of the seventh inning. It marked the outfielder's first homer since April 24, though he still managed to post an .801 OPS across 27 games during the dry spell. Marsh's .318 batting average ranks third in MLB to go along with 16 extra-base hits (five homers), 24 RBI, 28 runs and four stolen bases across 50 contests.
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