Brandon Marsh News: Heading to bench vs. lefty
Marsh is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds.
With southpaw Nick Lodolo on the bump for Cincinnati, the Phillies will counter with a pair of extra right-handed bats. Marsh and fellow left-handed-hitter Kyle Schwarber will exit the starting nine, opening up spots for Otto Kemp in left field and Edmundo Sosa at third base in the series opener.
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