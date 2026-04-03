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Brandon Marsh News: Homers in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2026

Marsh went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Friday's 10-1 victory over the Rockies.

Marsh had the biggest swing of the first inning for the Phillies, launching a three-run home run to turn a good inning into a great one. It was the first long ball of the season for the 28-year-old, who had 11 home runs in 133 games last year. So far this season, Marsh is slashing .320/.370/.520 with five RBI.

Brandon Marsh
Philadelphia Phillies
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