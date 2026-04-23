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Brandon Marsh News: Homers twice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Marsh went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three total RBI in Thursday's 8-7 extra-inning loss to the Cubs.

Marsh, who came into the day with two homers in his first 21 games, opened the scoring with a solo shot off Edward Cabrera in the second inning before adding a second long ball in the seventh. Marsh has been swinging the bat well of late, going 12-for-32 (.375) over his last nine games. His slash line is up to .300/.329/.500 with 14 RBI, 10 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases across 85 plate appearances this season.

Brandon Marsh
Philadelphia Phillies
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