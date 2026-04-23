Brandon Marsh News: Homers twice Thursday
Marsh went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three total RBI in Thursday's 8-7 extra-inning loss to the Cubs.
Marsh, who came into the day with two homers in his first 21 games, opened the scoring with a solo shot off Edward Cabrera in the second inning before adding a second long ball in the seventh. Marsh has been swinging the bat well of late, going 12-for-32 (.375) over his last nine games. His slash line is up to .300/.329/.500 with 14 RBI, 10 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases across 85 plate appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Marsh See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target5 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target12 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends16 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 617 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week18 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Marsh See More