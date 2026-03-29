Brandon Marsh News: Idle against southpaw
Marsh is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.
Marsh will get his first breather of 2026 after he went 3-for-8 with two doubles and two RBI through the Phillies' first two contests. Though he'll be on the bench versus southpaw MacKenzie Gore, the left-handed-hitting Marsh won't necessarily be used as a strict platoon player for Philadelphia. Justin Crawford will be included in the lineup Sunday, but he's also a left-handed batter who could be a candidate to occasionally cede center field to Marsh against southpaws.
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