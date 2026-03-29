Brandon Marsh headshot

Brandon Marsh News: Idle against southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Marsh is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.

Marsh will get his first breather of 2026 after he went 3-for-8 with two doubles and two RBI through the Phillies' first two contests. Though he'll be on the bench versus southpaw MacKenzie Gore, the left-handed-hitting Marsh won't necessarily be used as a strict platoon player for Philadelphia. Justin Crawford will be included in the lineup Sunday, but he's also a left-handed batter who could be a candidate to occasionally cede center field to Marsh against southpaws.

Brandon Marsh
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Marsh See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Marsh See More
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
31 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
34 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Postseason Outliers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Postseason Outliers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
80 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Stolen Base Decliners
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Stolen Base Decliners
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
114 days ago
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
MLB
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
Author Image
Todd Zola
178 days ago