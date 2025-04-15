Fantasy Baseball
Brandon Marsh headshot

Brandon Marsh News: In Tuesday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Marsh will start in center field and bat ninth in Tuesday's game versus the Giants, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson had indicated the slumping Marsh would likely be out of the lineup for multiple days as a reset, but Marsh has managed to talk his way into the lineup after a one-day absence. He'll enter play Tuesday in a 0-for-26 tailspin.

Brandon Marsh
Philadelphia Phillies
