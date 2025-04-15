Brandon Marsh News: In Tuesday's lineup
Marsh will start in center field and bat ninth in Tuesday's game versus the Giants, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Phillies manager Rob Thomson had indicated the slumping Marsh would likely be out of the lineup for multiple days as a reset, but Marsh has managed to talk his way into the lineup after a one-day absence. He'll enter play Tuesday in a 0-for-26 tailspin.
