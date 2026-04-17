Brandon Marsh News: Out against left-hander
Marsh is not in the lineup for Friday's contest against Atlanta.
The left-handed-hitting Marsh has essentially been an everyday guy this season, but he'll grab a seat in this one as Atlanta sends southpaw Martin Perez to the bump. Otto Kemp will handle left field and bat ninth for the Phillies.
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