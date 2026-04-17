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Brandon Marsh News: Out against left-hander

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Marsh is not in the lineup for Friday's contest against Atlanta.

The left-handed-hitting Marsh has essentially been an everyday guy this season, but he'll grab a seat in this one as Atlanta sends southpaw Martin Perez to the bump. Otto Kemp will handle left field and bat ninth for the Phillies.

Brandon Marsh
Philadelphia Phillies
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