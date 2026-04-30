Brandon Marsh News: Out of lineup for second game

Marsh is not in the lineup for the second game of Thursday's doubleheader versus the Giants, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

After going 1-for-4 with a double and three strikeouts in the first tilt, Marsh will begin the second game of the twin bill on the bench. Kyle Schwarber is getting a rare start in left field, and Bryce Harper will be the Phillies' designated hitter in the nightcap.