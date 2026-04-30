Brandon Marsh headshot

Brandon Marsh News: Out of lineup for second game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Marsh is not in the lineup for the second game of Thursday's doubleheader versus the Giants, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

After going 1-for-4 with a double and three strikeouts in the first tilt, Marsh will begin the second game of the twin bill on the bench. Kyle Schwarber is getting a rare start in left field, and Bryce Harper will be the Phillies' designated hitter in the nightcap.

Brandon Marsh
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Marsh See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Marsh See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
12 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
19 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
23 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
Author Image
Chris Morgan
24 days ago