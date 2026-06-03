Brandon Marsh headshot

Brandon Marsh News: Perfect day at plate Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Marsh went 4-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Padres.

The four hits matched a season high for Marsh, who raised his batting average to .332, good for second in the majors among qualified hitters. Though a .407 BABIP has helped fuel Marsh's lofty average to some degree, his .298 xBA indicates that he isn't merely benefiting from good fortune and has earned some of his success by making quality contact. He's done an excellent job on squaring up on the ball, ranking in the 99th percentile with a 44.7 sweet-spot percentage.

Brandon Marsh
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Marsh See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Marsh See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Collette Calls: Let's Rewind
MLB
Collette Calls: Let's Rewind
Author Image
Jason Collette
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
12 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
18 days ago