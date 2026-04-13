Brandon Marsh headshot

Brandon Marsh News: Provides power, speed in rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Marsh went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI, two runs scored, a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 13-7 win over the Cubs.

Marsh tallied his first three-hit attack of the campaign, also swiping his second bag of the year. The 28-year-old outfielder is off to an excellent start at the dish, hitting .304 with two home runs, four doubles, 11 RBI and seven runs scored across 56 at-bats. However, the lefty-swinging Marsh has taken only eight at-bats versus southpaws in 2026, so the lack of playing time against left-handers limits his overall fantasy value.

Brandon Marsh
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Marsh See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Marsh See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
Author Image
Chris Morgan
7 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
8 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
8 days ago