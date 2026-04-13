Brandon Marsh News: Provides power, speed in rout

Marsh went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI, two runs scored, a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 13-7 win over the Cubs.

Marsh tallied his first three-hit attack of the campaign, also swiping his second bag of the year. The 28-year-old outfielder is off to an excellent start at the dish, hitting .304 with two home runs, four doubles, 11 RBI and seven runs scored across 56 at-bats. However, the lefty-swinging Marsh has taken only eight at-bats versus southpaws in 2026, so the lack of playing time against left-handers limits his overall fantasy value.