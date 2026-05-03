Brandon Marsh News: Rejoining lineup Sunday

Marsh (elbow) is starting in right field and batting fifth Sunday against the Marlins, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The 28-year-old outfielder was held out of Saturday's lineup after sustaining an elbow bruise in Friday's contest, but he'll return to action Sunday after missing just one game. Marsh has four homers and three steals with an .810 OPS through 109 plate appearances this season, but he's been especially productive over his past 10 games with a .382/.405/.618 slash line.