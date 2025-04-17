Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brandon Marsh headshot

Brandon Marsh News: Sitting out versus righty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Marsh is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Giants, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

It's right-hander Jordan Hicks on the mound for San Francisco, but the left-handed-hitting Marsh will yield to righty-swinging Johan Rojas in center field. Marsh -- who has not picked up a base hit since March 30 -- has been out of the lineup three times over the last four games, including twice versus righties.

Brandon Marsh
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now