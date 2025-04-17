Brandon Marsh News: Sitting out versus righty

Marsh is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Giants, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

It's right-hander Jordan Hicks on the mound for San Francisco, but the left-handed-hitting Marsh will yield to righty-swinging Johan Rojas in center field. Marsh -- who has not picked up a base hit since March 30 -- has been out of the lineup three times over the last four games, including twice versus righties.