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Brandon Marsh News: Taking seat against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Marsh is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

The Phillies included the left-handed-hitting Marsh in the lineup Tuesday against Cubs southpaw Shota Imanaga, but the outfielder will hit the bench Wednesday while Chicago sends another lefty (Matthew Boyd) to the bump. After taking a seat during Tuesday's 7-4 loss, Justin Crawford will re-enter the starting nine in center field as a replacement for Marsh on Wednesday.

Brandon Marsh
Philadelphia Phillies
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