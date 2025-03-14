Brandon Nimmo Injury: Could be limited to DH duties

Nimmo (knee) said Friday he should be available to serve as the Mets' designated hitter on Opening Day but may not be ready to play the outfield, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The outfielder had a delayed start to camp while finishing up his recovery from the plantar fasciitis that plagued him in 2024, and some soreness in his right knee cropped up in early March. Nimmo estimated that he's feeling about 80 percent healthy after returning to the lineup as a DH on Thursday, and his status is worth monitoring during the final stretch before Opening Day.