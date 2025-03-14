Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brandon Nimmo headshot

Brandon Nimmo Injury: Could be limited to DH duties

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Nimmo (knee) said Friday he should be available to serve as the Mets' designated hitter on Opening Day but may not be ready to play the outfield, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The outfielder had a delayed start to camp while finishing up his recovery from the plantar fasciitis that plagued him in 2024, and some soreness in his right knee cropped up in early March. Nimmo estimated that he's feeling about 80 percent healthy after returning to the lineup as a DH on Thursday, and his status is worth monitoring during the final stretch before Opening Day.

Brandon Nimmo
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now