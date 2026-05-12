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Brandon Nimmo Injury: Diagnosed with sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Nimmo was diagnosed with a sprained left ankle following his removal from Tuesday's game against Arizona, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Nimmo made an early exit from Tuesday's contest after rolling his ankle in the sixth inning. X-rays came back negative after the game, but the Rangers will still approach the situation on a day-to-day basis. If Nimmo isn't cleared to play in Wednesday's series finale, Sam Haggerty would be a likely candidate to pick up a start in the outfield.

Brandon Nimmo
Texas Rangers
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