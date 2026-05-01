Brandon Nimmo Injury: Exits early Friday
Nimmo was removed from Friday's game against the Tigers with right hamstring tightness, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Nimmo had gone 2-for-2 with a walk and a pair of runs scored before being lifted for a pinch runner in the fourth inning. The 33-year-old outfielder also left Wednesday's game early due to hamstring tightness, though he's said that it is a common occurrence and easily manageable, per Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com. If the Rangers decide to sit him down Saturday as a precaution, Sam Haggerty would be a top candidate to start in right field.
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