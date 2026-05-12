Brandon Nimmo Injury: Exits with ankle injury
Nimmo was removed from Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks with a left ankle injury, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Nimmo rolled his ankle while legging out an infield single in the sixth inning. He attempted to remain in the game but was eventually pulled before the end of the frame. The Rangers will presumably send the 33-year-old in for further testing, and Sam Haggerty would likely be in line to start in the outfield if Nimmo needs to miss a game or two.
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