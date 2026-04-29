Brandon Nimmo Injury: Exits with hamstring injury

Nimmo was removed from Wednesday's game against the Yankees in the bottom of the fifth inning due to right hamstring tightness, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports. He went 1-for-2 with a walk prior to his exit.

After reaching base on an infield single, Nimmo appeared to tweak his leg while advancing to third base on a fielder's choice later on in the inning. Nimmo met briefly with a team trainer before the Rangers summoned Sam Haggerty for the bench to pinch run for him. The Rangers will presumably send Nimmo in for further testing, but even if his tight hamstring isn't significant enough to send him to the injured list, the veteran outfielder may not be ready to rejoin the lineup for Friday's series opener in Detroit.