Brandon Nimmo

Brandon Nimmo Injury: Held out with sore knee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2025 at 11:58am

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Monday that Nimmo has been dealing with a sore right knee but is expected to be back in the Grapefruit League lineup Tuesday against the Cardinals, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Nimmo made his spring debut last Friday but hadn't played since then. While Mendoza described Nimmo's knee issue as a "low level of concern," it's not ideal that the outfielder is working through another injury, after he got off to a delayed start to camp while recovering from plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

Brandon Nimmo
New York Mets

