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Brandon Nimmo Injury: Hitting bench Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 5, 2026 at 1:12pm

Nimmo (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees.

The 33-year-old has been battling a lingering hamstring injury and returned to the lineup Sunday after missing one game, but he's now on the bench after Monday's team off day. It hasn't been reported that Nimmo has suffered a setback, but it seems likely that he's still managing the injury in some form.

Brandon Nimmo
Texas Rangers
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