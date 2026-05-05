Brandon Nimmo Injury: Hitting bench Tuesday
Nimmo (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees.
The 33-year-old has been battling a lingering hamstring injury and returned to the lineup Sunday after missing one game, but he's now on the bench after Monday's team off day. It hasn't been reported that Nimmo has suffered a setback, but it seems likely that he's still managing the injury in some form.
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