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Brandon Nimmo Injury: Leaves game with hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Nimmo was removed from Wednesday's game in Colorado in the fifth inning with right hamstring tightness, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Nimmo singled with two out before being removed for a pinch runner following a brief discussion with manager Skip Schumaker and the Rangers' trainer. It's an aggravation of a hamstring issue that Nimmo has been dealing with off and on since late April. The Rangers could have more on his condition after the game.

Brandon Nimmo
Texas Rangers
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