Brandon Nimmo Injury: MRI on knee shows inflammation

Nimmo had an MRI on his injured right knee Tuesday which showed inflammation, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Nimmo's one and only Grapefruit League game came last Friday, and he had been slated to return to action earlier this week but wasn't quite ready. He said Thursday that he's waiting for "the last 10 percent" of the soreness in his knee to go away before he returns to the lineup, so it sounds like it's imminent. Nimmo is also coming back from a lingering plantar fasciitis issue in his left foot. While it hasn't been an ideal start to camp, the outfielder should be fine for Opening Day if he can avoid setbacks.