Brandon Nimmo Injury: Resumes baseball activities

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said that Nimmo (knee) resumed baseball activities Monday, Danny Abriano of SNY.tv reports.

Nimmo was given a gel injection Friday to combat soreness in his right knee and had been expected to return to Grapefruit League play Saturday or Sunday. While his recovery has taken a bit longer than expected, the Mets do not appear concerned, with Mendoza saying he's hopeful Nimmo can play in games "pretty soon." Nimmo has played just one game this spring, as he was initially held back early in camp because of a lingering plantar fasciitis issue in his left foot.