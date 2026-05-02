Brandon Nimmo headshot

Brandon Nimmo Injury: Taking seat Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Nimmo (hamstring) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Tigers.

Nimmo was taken out of Friday's game due to a nagging hamstring issue that flared up in the fourth inning. The Rangers will hold him out of action Saturday as a precaution and give Ezequiel Duran a start in right field.

Brandon Nimmo
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Nimmo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Nimmo See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 13
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 13
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
19 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
21 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 11
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 11
Author Image
Chris Bennett
21 days ago