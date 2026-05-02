Brandon Nimmo Injury: Taking seat Saturday
Nimmo (hamstring) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Tigers.
Nimmo was taken out of Friday's game due to a nagging hamstring issue that flared up in the fourth inning. The Rangers will hold him out of action Saturday as a precaution and give Ezequiel Duran a start in right field.
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