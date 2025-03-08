Brandon Nimmo Injury: Will miss at least 1-2 more days

Nimmo (knee) received a gel injection Friday and will remain out of baseball activities for the next one to two days, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Diagnosed with knee inflammation, Nimmo hasn't played in a Grapefruit League game since Feb. 28, his only appearance of the spring to date. He had planned to ramp up his running to 100 percent Friday but was only able to get to 85 percent, according to manager Carlos Mendoza, so the Mets are delaying his return to the field. "We're still shooting for Opening Day," Mendoza said. "We feel like we have enough time here for him to get plenty of at-bats. Once we get closer to Opening Day, whether he's not running 100 percent, he's not getting at-bats or he's not doing any baseball activity, then we'll probably have to start having some of those conversations. That's not the case as we sit here."