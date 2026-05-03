Brandon Nimmo News: Back in action Sunday
Nimmo (hamstring) is batting leadoff as the designated hitter Sunday against the Tigers.
The veteran outfielder was held out of Saturday's lineup after exiting Friday due to a nagging hamstring issue, but he'll return for the series finale in a non-defensive role. The Rangers have a scheduled team day off Monday, and Nimmo's quick return to the lineup rather than stacking days off indicates the injury isn't a serious concern.
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