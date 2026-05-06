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Brandon Nimmo News: Back in lineup at designated hitter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Nimmo (hamstring) will start at designated hitter and bat leadoff in Wednesday's game versus the Yankees.

Nimmo tweaked his hamstring this past Friday and has not started a game in the outfield since then, occupying the DH spot twice and sitting out the other two contests. The Rangers could continue to ease Nimmo back into things until he feels back to 100 percent.

Brandon Nimmo
Texas Rangers
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