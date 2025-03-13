Brandon Nimmo News: Back in lineup at designated hitter

Nimmo (knee) will start at designated hitter and bat second in Thursday's Grapefruit League contest versus the Red Sox, Manny Gomez of NJ.com reports.

Nimmo will be making just his second start of the spring after he was initially held back early in camp because of a lingering plantar fasciitis issue in his left foot and more recently dealt with right knee soreness. He'll need to show he can play the outfield without the knee flaring up on him, but all signs point to Nimmo being ready to go for Opening Day.