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Brandon Nimmo News: Collects two hits, steal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2026 at 7:51am

Nimmo went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Phillies.

Nimmo singled and stole a base before scoring on a Jake Burger home run in the third inning. He then scored as the automatic runner in the 10th on a Wyatt Langford single. Nimmo is batting leadoff for Texas -- a job once held by Marcus Semien, whom the Rangers traded to the Mets to acquire him. Nimmo had double-digit steals each of the last two seasons in New York.

Brandon Nimmo
Texas Rangers
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