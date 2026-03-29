Brandon Nimmo News: Collects two hits, steal in win
Nimmo went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Phillies.
Nimmo singled and stole a base before scoring on a Jake Burger home run in the third inning. He then scored as the automatic runner in the 10th on a Wyatt Langford single. Nimmo is batting leadoff for Texas -- a job once held by Marcus Semien, whom the Rangers traded to the Mets to acquire him. Nimmo had double-digit steals each of the last two seasons in New York.
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