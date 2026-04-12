Brandon Nimmo News: Drives in two runs

Nimmo went 2-for-5 with two RBI in Sunday's win over the Dodgers.

Nimmo followed up Saturday's two-homer performance with another multi-RBI effort in Sunday's win. In his first season with the Rangers after spending the first 10 years of his big-league career with the Mets, the 33-year-old is off to a strong start, slashing .367/.433/.600 with three homers, 10 runs and nine RBI in 15 games. Nimmo has recorded multiple hits in nine of those contests.