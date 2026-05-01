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Brandon Nimmo News: Good to go Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Nimmo (hamstring) is starting in right field and batting leadoff Friday against the Tigers.

Nimmo departed Wednesday's contest against the Yankees due to right hamstring tightness, but it was apparently a minor issue given that he's back in the starting nine after Thursday's team off day. The veteran outfielder has enjoyed a strong start to the season, finishing April with four homers, 12 RBI, 14 runs and a .290/.364/.460 slash line in 31 games.

Brandon Nimmo
Texas Rangers
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