Brandon Nimmo News: Homers, doubles, plates two runs
Nimmo went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double, an additional RBI and a strikeout in Friday's loss to the Angels.
Nimmo launched a solo shot in the fourth inning, giving him six on the year, and he later added an RBI double in the seventh that scored Andrew McCutchen. Nimmo is hitting a solid .277 with a .795 OPS on the season, but he's seeing the ball extremely well of late. He has hits in four of his last five games (7-for-20) while launching two homers and posting a 1.159 OPS over that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Nimmo See More
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)Yesterday
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 194 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 167 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target14 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Nimmo See More