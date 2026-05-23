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Brandon Nimmo News: Homers, doubles, plates two runs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 23, 2026 at 5:58am

Nimmo went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double, an additional RBI and a strikeout in Friday's loss to the Angels.

Nimmo launched a solo shot in the fourth inning, giving him six on the year, and he later added an RBI double in the seventh that scored Andrew McCutchen. Nimmo is hitting a solid .277 with a .795 OPS on the season, but he's seeing the ball extremely well of late. He has hits in four of his last five games (7-for-20) while launching two homers and posting a 1.159 OPS over that span.

Brandon Nimmo
Texas Rangers
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